Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Samaa TV
Transport

Five traffic signals in Gujranwala start working

1 hour ago
 

Traffic signals in five areas of Gujranwala were restored on Monday.

The areas include Commissioner Chowk, Kashmir Road, Kangniwala, Underpass Road and Nigar Chowk.

The signals stopped working two years ago.

People said there will be a decrease in accidents now and that it is everyone’s duty to follow the traffic rules.

The flow of traffic will improve in many areas, a traffic police officer said.

Four new traffic signals will be installed in the city.

