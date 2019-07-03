Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Five soldiers killed in blast near LoC

1 hour ago
 

Five soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.

The blast took place in the Chhamb Sector of the LoC, the ISPR said in a statement. The martyrs include Subedar Mohammad Sadiq and sepoys, Zohaib, Ghulam Qasim, Sher Zaman and Mohammad Tayyab.

The Pakistani military termed the incident an evidence of Indian state terrorism.

The ISPR said the nature of the explosion is not yet known.

The ISPR said the nature of the explosion is not yet known.

 
LoC blast martyred soldiers
 
