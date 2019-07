Five men were arrested for smuggling narcotics in Karachi’s Zaman Town on Friday night.

The police acted on a tip that the suspects were living in the area. They conducted an operation and searched every house.

At least 18 suspects were taken into custody. The police let the 13 other men go after checking their details.

The suspects were booked in a number of cases, the police said.

