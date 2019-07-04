Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 1 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
First Hajj flight of the year takes off from Lahore

38 mins ago
 

The year’s first Hajj flight took off from Lahore Thursday morning.

It was seen off by Punjab Religious Affairs Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan. Speaking to the media, Hassan congratulated all the pilgrims. The government of Pakistan has provided all possible facilities to the pilgrims, he added.

The private airline flight carried 214 pilgrims to Madinah. The second flight will take off from Islamabad.

On June 24, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri had said that the PTI-led federal government was committed to provide all facilities to Hajj pilgrims.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the intending pilgrims are being intimated about their flights through letters and SMS.

The flight schedule is also available on the ministry’s website.

hajj 2019 Lahore
 
