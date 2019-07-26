FIRs filed against opposition leaders, workers for Thursday’s Lahore rally

The Lahore police have registered a case against 58 opposition leaders for holding a rally in the city on Thursday. Four other FIRs have been filed against party workers.

The joint opposition staged rallies across the country on Thursday as it marked the anniversary of the July 25, 2018 general elections as a ‘black day’. Lahore’s rally was on Mall Road and addressed by Shehbaz Sharif among several other leaders.

Five cases were registered against rally participants at two police stations — the Civil Lines police station and Qila Gujjar Singh police station — on behalf of the state.

The first FIR was filed against 60 leaders of the PML-N, PPP, ANP and JUI-F and between 1,800 and 1,900 unidentified party workers under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of a common object), 290 (public nuisance), 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) , 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50) of the Pakistan Penal Code, Section 6 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015 and Section 16 (dissemination of rumours) of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Act.

It was filed at the Civil Lines police station.

Among other leaders mentioned in the FIR are PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N leaders Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Azma Bukhari and Rana Mashhood.

The 1,800 to 1,900 workers can be identified via “Safe City footage and media footage” according to the FIR.

The second FIR was filed at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station under Section 2 of the Punjab Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls Act, 1995. The third FIR was also filed at the same police station under the same section. The fourth was filed at the Civil Lines police station with the same section. The fifth was filed at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station under Section 99 of the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

