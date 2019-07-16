Tuesday, July 16, 2019  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Fire guts 70 shops at Sadiqabad’s Landa Bazar

2 hours ago
 
It was extinguished after three hours



A fire erupted in Sadiqabad Landa Bazar Tuesday morning.

At least 70 shops were gutted down. Shopkeepers said goods costing more than Rs700,000 were present in the shops.

Three fire trucks arrived at the site to douse the fire. It was extinguished after three hours.

The rescue teams said the fire was caused because of short-circuiting.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Fire Landa Bazar sadiqabad
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
fire, Sadiqabad, Landa Bazar, fire brigade
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Who is Nasir Janjua?
Who is Nasir Janjua?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.