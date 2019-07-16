Tuesday, July 16, 2019 | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
>
News
Fire guts 70 shops at Sadiqabad’s Landa Bazar
Imran Asif
2 hours ago
It was extinguished after three hours
A fire erupted in Sadiqabad Landa Bazar Tuesday morning.
At least 70 shops were gutted down. Shopkeepers said goods costing more than Rs700,000 were present in the shops.
Three fire trucks arrived at the site to douse the fire. It was extinguished after three hours.
The rescue teams said the fire was caused because of short-circuiting.
TOPICS:
Fire
Landa Bazar
sadiqabad
