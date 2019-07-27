Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Fire breaks out at garment warehouse in Karachi’s Shershah

2 hours ago
 
The rescue teams are still trying to control flames



A garment godown caught fire in Karachi’s Shershah on Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands of rupees worth of losses were reported.

Ten fire brigade vehicles are busy at the site to douse the flames but as of 4pm the blaze had not been extinguished.

A Pakistan Navy team also reached the scene. They are trying to break the roof in order to extinguish the fire.

The rescue teams have estimated that it will take hours to extinguish it completely. No casualties have been reported so far.

TOPICS:
Fire Karachi
 
