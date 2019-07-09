Tuesday, July 9, 2019  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Firdous Ashiq Awan’s health deteriorates during Cabinet meeting

20 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has been shifted to PIMS after her health deteriorated during a meeting of the federal cabinet, a doctor confirmed on Tuesday. 

Initial reports suggest that she is experiencing a severe allergic reaction.

A doctor said that he will be able to give more information after examining her.

The cabinet meeting is being chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The members are expected to discuss a 12-point agenda, including the videotape of Judge Arshad Malik.

On July 6, Awan said that the federal government will be getting the video purportedly of Judge Arshad Malik and the PML-N’s Nasir Butt forensically tested. She began her media briefing minutes after Maryam Nawaz concluded another briefing in which she showed the video, in which she said the judge, who sentenced her father Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Avenfield case, said he was innocent.

Firdous Ashiq Awan Islamabad
 
