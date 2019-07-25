FIR lodged against PTI MPA for threatening ‘extortionist’ Karachi policeman

An FIR has been registered against PTI MPA Malik Shehzad Awan at Karachi’s Ittehad Town police station for threatening a policeman who demanded extortion money from shopkeepers.

A video of the PS-116 MPA yelling at the policeman surrounded by a group of men believed to be shopkeepers surfaced on social media. In the video, Awan yells at the policeman and says “I’ve told you nicely, told you with respect, what language do I have to speak for you to understand?”

He goes on to warn him that if he or any other policeman asks any shopkeeper or resident of the area for money again, he would “take off his pants and shirt and hang him upside down from the chowk”. He also said he wouldn’t let the policeman live in the area.

Tell your IG, DIG and SSP, he says in the video. He ended his tirade by telling the policeman he should be ashamed of himself and calling him a shameless man.

A case was lodged against Awan at the Ittehad Town police station on behalf of the state. The FIR contains sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilt of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 506-B (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

An extortion case has also been registered against the policeman in the video.

