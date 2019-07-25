Thursday, July 25, 2019  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

FIR lodged against PTI MPA for threatening ‘extortionist’ Karachi policeman

42 mins ago
 

Photo: Malik Shehzad Awan/Facebook

An FIR has been registered against PTI MPA Malik Shehzad Awan at Karachi’s Ittehad Town police station for threatening a policeman who demanded extortion money from shopkeepers. 

A video of the PS-116 MPA yelling at the policeman surrounded by a group of men believed to be shopkeepers surfaced on social media. In the video, Awan yells at the policeman and says “I’ve told you nicely, told you with respect, what language do I have to speak for you to understand?”

He goes on to warn him that if he or any other policeman asks any shopkeeper or resident of the area for money again, he would “take off his pants and shirt and hang him upside down from the chowk”. He also said he wouldn’t let the policeman live in the area.

Tell your IG, DIG and SSP, he says in the video. He ended his tirade by telling the policeman he should be ashamed of himself and calling him a shameless man.

A case was lodged against Awan at the Ittehad Town police station on behalf of the state. The FIR contains sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilt of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 506-B (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

An extortion case has also been registered against the policeman in the video.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Police PTI
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.