Filing tax returns must for commercial consumers of electricity, gas

2 hours ago
 

The filing of tax returns has been declared a must for industrial and commercial consumers of electricity and gas.

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said on Sunday that it was necessary for industrial and commercial consumers of electricity and gas to be listed in the revenue authority’s Active Taxpayer List.

Zaidi, in his statement, said that filing tax returns was necessary for individuals owning a residential property with a span of more than 500 yards or a vehicle above 1000cc.

He noted that the deadline for filing tax returns or wealth statements for Tax Year 2018 had been extended to August 2, 2019.

“Citizens should benefit from this opportunity to avoid any trouble,” the FBR chairman added.

The Government of Pakistan has lately been making efforts to bring more and more people into the tax net and document the economy.

FBR had announced the extension in deadline for filing financial statements on July 1.

 
TOPICS:
commercial consumers electricity Gas tax returns
 
