FIA summons Nasir Janjua in video leak case

The FIA’s cybercrime wing has summoned Islamabad businessman Nasir Janjua to its headquarters on July 30 to record his statement in the Judge Arshad Malik video leak case.

In a press conference on July 6, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had shown videos of the accountability court judge telling Nasir Butt, a member of the PML-N, that he was pressurised into convicting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. The judge, however, denied the video and claimed that what he said had been taken out of context.

The FIA had initiated an inquiry under the Electronic Crimes Act on Judge Malik’s complaint. The judge has accused Janjua of offering him a bribe to acquit Nawaz in the case.

Related story: Who is Nasir Janjua?

This is the second time FIA has issued a notice to Janjua.

On July 25, the Islamabad High Court had granted him interim bail till July 30 against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

In his petition, Janjua stated that he was not involved in any offence, adding that accusations against him were baseless.

The PML-N leaders, however, have denied any links to Nasir Janjua. “I only know one General Nasir Janjua sahab,” former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told reporters a few days ago. “I have never even heard of Nasir Janjua’s name.”

Related story: Nasir Janjua met Nawaz in jail, confirms Punjab law minister

Janjua, however, has been seen and pictured with Nawaz Sharif on more than one occasion. On May 23, Janjua held a one-on-one meeting with Nawaz Sharif inside Kot Lakhpat Jail which lasted for 45 minutes. According to sources, several PML-N leaders were also present inside the jail on May 23 but they were made to sit outside the meeting room.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat confirmed the meeting. We didn’t know about it before SAMAA TV reported it, he said, adding that the FIA will inquire into the matter on the court’s orders. We will also look into the jail officials, he added.

The FIA has already arrested Mian Tariq Mehmood, who is said to be the prime suspect in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.