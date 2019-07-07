Sunday, July 7, 2019  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
FIA arrests two men for blackmailing women

3 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

The Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency has arrested two suspects who were blackmailing women in Islamabad.

According to the FIA, the suspects were blackmailing women through videos and pictures. The pictures and videos were made by the female members of their group.

The FIA said that the suspects had contacted the women and demanded Rs300,000.

On the instruction of the FIA, the women had agreed to pay the blackmailers money. The FIA arrested Junaid and Sanaullah when they came to Islamabad’s sector F-8 to collect money.

The FIA has registered an FIR against them and kicked out investigation.

