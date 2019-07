The former manager of a private bank was taken into custody in an FIA raid in Karachi on Friday.

An FIA spokesperson said cases were registered against Sohail Qaiser at several of Karachi’s police stations.

The suspect withdrew money using fake signatures, the FIA official said.

An inquiry will be carried out against Qaiser on the instructions of a director of FIA’s Sindh chapter.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.