Feels like I’ve won the World Cup, says Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Pakistan after his first official US trip early Thursday and was greeted by the federal cabinet, PTI leaders and party supporters.

The supporters danced to the sound of the dhol and chanted slogans for the premier.

Speaking to the media, he said it feels as if he has won the World Cup and come home. We will build Pakistan according to Quaid-e-Azam’s dream, he vowed, adding that he has never bent nor will he let the nation bend.

Thieves put this country in a difficult spot, said the premier, adding that they will be held accountable. We will collect that stolen money and spend it on the people, he vowed.

Related: I’m here to clear up misunderstandings, Imran Khan tells congresspersons

He said while abroad he asked for help retrieving that money. Will make Pakistan a great country based on the principles of the State of Madinah, PM Khan said.

I promise you that I will not disappoint the nation, he added. It has taken a year to manage the country, let’s move forward now, he told the media.

The premier arrived at the Islamabad airport early Thursday after a three-day visit to the US on the invitation of President Donald Trump. He met President Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the head of the World Bank, the acting head of the IMF and congresspersons during his visit. He also met a number of Pakistani Americans.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.