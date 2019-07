Two coal miners, who were kidnapped last week, were recovered by the FC in Mach on Tuesday.

The miners, identified as Gul Muhammad and Gulbaz, were recovered in a midnight operation in Mach’s mountainous area. The abductors, however, managed to escape.

The miners were handed over to their families by FC Wing Commander Lt Colonel Ajmal Nadeem.

