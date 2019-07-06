Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

FBR moves around 2,500 officers in major reshuffle

55 mins ago
 

The Federal Board of Revenue has transferred more than 2,500 officers in a major reshuffle notified on Saturday.

It is reportedly a move to increase revenue collection and side-line corrupt officers.

According to a notification, the FBR in a grand scale shakeup has decided to transfer officers in 16 offices ranging from grades 9 to 16. The changes have taken place in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Other regions include Peshawar, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Quetta, Abbottabad. Sukkur, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Bhawalpur and Sargodha.

A total of 2,150 officers of FBR’s inland revenue departments across the country have been replaced.

In Karachi, 726 officers from grade 9 to 14 have been replaced from the inland revenue department while 565 officers of the same department have been replaced in Lahore.

As many as 500 officers have been replaced in the Customs wing.

FBR had initially announced a target of Rs4,400 billion for revenue collection in the last financial year, which was later revised to a lower amount of Rs4,150 billion. FBR, however, faced a shortfall for this target too. The major reshuffle has likely been made for this reason.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
