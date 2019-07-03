Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

FBR kicks off action against individuals with benami properties

7 mins ago
 

 

The Federal Board of Revenue sprang into action on Tuesday against the individuals having ‘benami’ (fictitious) assets.

Officials of the revenue authority seized 6,000-kanal agricultural land of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Chaudhry Tanveer in Rawalpindi.

They said the PML-N leader had the property registered under the names of his servants, who were issued notices.

Meanwhile, the FBR served notices to different individuals in Sindh over benami properties. Notices were issued over two plots in Karachi’s Civil Lines area and one in Clifton Block-5.

According to the revenue authority, two private bank branches have also been operating on such properties in the metropolis. The FBR also issued notices to two cement factories in Thatta.

An individual with a benami asset can be fined and sentenced to prison up to 7 years, according to the law. The concerned commissioner and deputy commissioner would have the authority to seize such properties.

It has been learnt that the FBR has acquired data of 4 million individuals.

 
