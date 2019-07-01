Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
FBR extends deadline for filing tax returns to August 2

5 mins ago
 

 

The Federal Board of Revenue has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns or statements for Tax Year 2018 to August 2, 2019, according to a notification it issued on Monday.

The FBR said that individuals, who owned immovable properties with specified land area or vehicles having engine capacity above 1000cc, were required to furnish a return of their income under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

“It is observed that some taxpayers….have not filed their income tax returns for the Tax Year 2018. In order to facilitate the taxpayers falling under the above [-mentioned] categories, they are hereby given an opportunity to file their income tax returns/statements,” the notification said.

“The Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to further extend the date of filing of income tax returns/statements for the Tax Year 2018 up to 2nd August, 2019,” it added.

The Government of Pakistan has lately been making efforts to bring more and more people into the tax net and document the economy.

An asset declaration scheme was also introduced on May 14 in this regard. The amnesty scheme is set to expire on July 3.

 
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
Watch: Intoxicated Karachi law enforcer fires aerial shots
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
