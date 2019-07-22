Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Faryal Talpur’s physical remand extended till July 29

37 mins ago
 

An accountability court extended on Monday the physical remand of PPP leader Faryal Talpur by seven days in a money laundering case.

NAB requested an extension in Talpur’s physical remand till July 29, which the court approved.

Talpur and her brother Asif Ali Zardari appeared in the accountability court in the fake accounts case. After the removal of Judge Arshad Malik, Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir is hearing the case.

Earlier,  Talpur has said that she has no shares in the Zardari Group, however, NAB has said that payments were made to the company’s bank account through fake accounts. The bureau has even arrested her in the case and accused her of being one of its shareholders.

Related: Faryal Talpur says she has no shares in Zardari Group

On June 10, NAB had arrested Zardari in a money laundering case after the Islamabad High Court had rejected his bail in the case.

The FIR for the case was filed in Karachi. A banking court was hearing it but it was transferred to NAB Islamabad after the Supreme Court handed over the fake accounts case. It pertains to NAB’s claims that a company owned by Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, received Rs30 million of Rs4.4 billion in suspicious transactions carried out through fake accounts.

