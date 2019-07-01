Family stage protest after man dies in Faisalabad police custody

He was arrested for intoxication, claim the police

The man, Ansar, was arrested by the Jaranwala police Sunday night. The police say he was drunk but his family says he was with two other men and the police arrested him because he wasn't polite to them.The family's four-hour protest included them beating up some policemen. They only dispersed after Operations SSP Ali Raza came and assured them that action would be taken. The family says Ansar's wrists had restraint marks on them and that there were wounds on his body consistent with being beaten up. They say his clothes were also dirty, and believe he was taken to a field where he was beaten.The police claim he tried to escape the station, climbed onto the roof and broke his neck when he fell off.The Punjab inspector-general has taken notice of the incident. The ASI who arrested him and head muharar on duty at the time have been suspended and placed in the lockup.The police say that if there is anything proven against them, action will be taken.The body has been taken to the THQ Hospital across the street where the post-mortem examination is under way. The results are expected later in the evening.If the body does indeed bear marks of abuse, a case is likely to be registered against the policemen under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Even if abuse is not proven, it is likely that action will be taken against the policemen for negligence as he was able to escape his cell and climb onto the roof.