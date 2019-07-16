Family protest death of two women, newborns at DHQ Layyah

Two women and their newborns died on Monday at the DHQ Hospital in Layyah due to the negligence of the gynecology ward staff, their families say.

A protest was staged outside the hospital by relatives and family members of the women.

Sumaira was shifted from THQ Hospital Karor and Basheera from THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed for delivery.

The medical superintendent of the hospital was on leave.

Layyah health chief executive officer Dr Ameer Abdullah said Sumaira died due to a heart attack and Basheera due to blood loss.

The hospital management suspended two nurses, Aqdas Raza and Shumaila Shafeeque, for their rude behaviour and negligence.

