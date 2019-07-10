Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Fake accounts case: NAB arrests Sindh Bank president, two others

12 mins ago
 

The National Accountability Bureau has arrested three top officials of the Sindh Bank, including its president, Tariq Ahsan, and former president Bilal Sheikh, in connection with the fake accounts case, NAB sources confirmed Wednesday.

Nadeem Altaf, who is a senior official, was also arrested in a raid in Karachi, the sources said.

The NAB sources said that Sheikh had given a loan of Rs50 billion to the Omni group. He is believed to be the mastermind behind the fake accounts and money laundering cases.

NAB officials reportedly believe that the arrested men will give them valuable information.

A total of 19 people have been named in the case, including former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aides Aftab Memon and Omni Group head Abdul Ghani Majeed. They have been accused of illegally allotting government land to the Pink Residency. It caused a loss of Rs2.5 billion to the national exchequer.

Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were arrested in June this year and are currently in NAB’s custody.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
