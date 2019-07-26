Fake accounts case: Court extends remand of Zardari’s aides

An accountability court in Islamabad extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s aides by a month in a money laundering case.

Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, Dawoodi Morkas, Malik Waheed, Zulqarnain Majeed, and Khawaja Salman appeared before Judge Mohammad Bashir on Friday.

The remand of Dr Anklesaria has been extended till August 26, while of the others till August 27. Dr Anklesaria was arrested by NAB from his residence in Karachi’s Clifton on April 24. He is said to be the owner of Galaxy Construction. NAB has claimed that the company owned two plots in Clifton where later Bahria Town’s Icon Tower was constructed. The property reportedly came back to Zardari through the construction company.

The bureau, on the other hand, has filed its sixth reference in the fake accounts case too. It has been filed against Sindh Building Control Authority former director general Mansoor Qadir for illegally allotting government land. It names 15 other people, including Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed and federal minister Fahmida Mirza’s son, Hasnain Mirza.

NAB has accused them of illegally allotting a plot near Karachi’s Nehr-e-Khayyam. They have been accused of embezzling Rs1 billion.

The names of Rizwan Memon, who has served as a member of Sindh’s revenue board, Abid Hussain and Amir Mustafa have been placed on the Exit Control List.

NAB chairperson Javed Iqbal, while chairing a meeting in Islamabad, vowed to take the fake accounts case to its logical conclusion.

