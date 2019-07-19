Faisalabad woman claims her daughters died after eating ‘phakki’

Two sisters died on Thursday in Faisalabad’s Khurrianwala.

Their mother said she bought phakki (digestive powder) from a shop and gave it to her eight-year-old daughter to relieve her stomach pain.

The woman said her elder daughter ate the phakki, thinking it was chooran (powder of mixed herbs).

She left for work and said her neighbors informed her that her daughters had fallen ill.

The girls were taken to Allied Hospital where they passed away. Their bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police took the woman in custody and have started an investigation to determine the cause of death.

SHO Naveed said the powder is being tested.

