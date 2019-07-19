Faisalabad traffic warden suspended for beating up FBR employee

A traffic warden, identified as Khaleel Ahmad, was suspended on Thursday for beating up a man in Faisalabad.

The man worked at the FBR. He said he went out of the office on Wednesday to do some work.

Ahmad stopped him and asked for his license. He told him that he left his license at work and would go and get it, but Ahmad instead took his motorcycle. The man called his colleague and asked him to bring the license.

His colleague arrived and he showed the license to the warden and asked for his motorcycle back, but Ahmad beat him up and took him to the police station. He was beaten up by more policemen at the station.

Related: Chaos at the SBCA office as tempers and fists fly

Ahmad’s colleagues then came to his rescue and took him home.

A protest was staged by FBR employees outside their workplace against the traffic policeman’s conduct.

The employees demanded that a FIR be registered against the traffic warden. They said that there are laws for treating traffic violators and no officer should act this way.

The city traffic officer took notice and suspended Ahmad. He also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The protest was ended after the suspension.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.