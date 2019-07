Two kidnapped girls were recovered by the police on Wednesday in Faisalabad.

The kidnapper, identified as Fazal Hussain, used to make them beg outside darbars, the girls told their parents.

They were abducted 1.5 years ago from outside their house in Sidhupura.

Hussain had moved near their house and abducted them by luring them in with toys.

He was arrested and the police are investigating the case.

