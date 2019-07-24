Ex-SDPO moves IHC against his removal in Farishta murder case

Former sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Chaudhry Abid Hussain filed on Wednesday a petition in the Islamabad High Court against his removal in a case relating to brutal rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl, Farishta, in Islamabad.

Farishta’s case came into public notice in May after her family staged a protest against the Islamabad police. It emerged during the investigation that the station house officer (SHO) of Shahzad Town police station had initially refused to register a case of her disappearance.

The SHO had told the aggrieved family that it seemed as if the girl had run off herself.

Former DSP Chaudhry Abid Hussain, who was then working as SDPO Shahzad Town police station, was removed from his post along with other police officials for demonstrating negligence in the case.

Hussain stated in his petition that the delay in registration of a first information report (FIR) of the incident was not caused because of him. He has moved the court to annul the decision of his removal.

The former SDPO has made the interior secretary, Islamabad deputy commissioner, additional inspector general (AIG) and inspector general (IG) parties in the case.

