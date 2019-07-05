Every missing person is not attributable to state: DG ISPR

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Friday that every missing person in the country was not attributable to the state.

“Our hearts go with the families of missing persons,” Major General Ghafoor was quoted as saying by the ISPR, following his meeting with Defence of Human Rights Pakistan’s Chairperson Amina Masood Janjua.

“However, we must realize that not every person missing is attributable to the state. Those with the state are under legal process.”

The ISPR DG apprised Janjua of the efforts that the government and security forces were making to facilitate families of the missing persons and address the issue, for which a judicial commission was working day and night, according to the ISPR.

He also apprised her of the special directions and constitution of a special assistance cell at the GHQ in this regard.

“Still many individuals are there as part of TTP in Afghanistan and may be in other conflict zones elsewhere,” the ISPR DG was quoted further.

“More so, there are many who got killed fighting as part of TTP against the state of Pakistan. Such individuals are also to be accounted somewhere while listing the missing persons.”

In a video statement shared on his Twitter handle, the ISPR DG said the army and agencies were helping the missing persons’ commission in every possible way.

On the occasion, Janjua acknowledged the efforts of the state and security forces, and their empathy and support in this regard, the ISPR said. She reiterated the pledge that affected families would not allow any anti-state force to exploit their emotions against the interests of Pakistan.

The Defence of Human Rights Pakistan’s chairperson said she was thankful to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his efforts to resolve the issue.

