Violence
Employer beats up, murders 10-year-old boy in Faisalabad
Shaheen Shahzadi
1 min ago
He was working at a scrapyard to support his family
A man tortured and murdered a 10-year-old boy who was working for him with a hammer in Faisalabad’s Ghulam Mohamadabad area, the child’s family said on Thursday.
The boy's mother said her son worked at a scrapyard to support their family as her husband was unemployed.
His family accused his boss of torturing him after he went to work Thursday morning. Police said the boy was shifted to a nearby hospital, but could not survive.
“My son would say ‘mama, I will work and bring money and then you can buy us food’. My husband is a drug addict. He didn’t work or give us any money,” said the boy’s mother.
Police registered an FIR after the family staged a protest, blocking Jail Road for several hours.
“I want justice,” the boy’s mother said, adding that her son was beat up with a hammer.
Police said the child had been hit on the head. A CT scan has been done, the law enforcers said, adding that the post-mortem report would give a clearer picture of what happened.
TOPICS:
child
Faisalabad
Murder
