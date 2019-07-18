Thursday, July 18, 2019  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Emergency imposed in Lasbela hospitals after gastro outbreak

53 mins ago
 

An emergency has been imposed in hospitals across Balochistan’s Lasbela district after an outbreak of gastro, said a statement issued by the provincial government Thursday.

So far, 15 gastro patients from two Lasbela villages have been shifted to hospitals. The patients, including women and children, remain under treatment.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan asked the provincial health secretary to impose emergency to deal with the disease outbreak.

The provincial government cancelled holidays of all doctors and paramedics, and directed them to remain on duty. An emergency response and coordination cell has also been formed to monitor the situation all over the district.

The health secretary also directed director general of provincial health department to immediately dispatch special teams of doctors and medicines to affected areas.

Concerned medical officers, paramedical staff and People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) teams have also set-up medical camps in affected areas.

 
TOPICS:
Balochistan gastro outbreak lasbela
 
