Twelve people were killed after a jeep turned turtle near Komila in Upper Kohistan Thursday night.

The vehicle was carrying 15 passengers when it fell into the Indus River.

Three children were injured in the accident.

The bodies could not be retrieved from the river at night due to the darkness and the dangerous roads, according to the rescue team.

They were traveling from Seo to Dasu.

