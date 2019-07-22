Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Election tickets should be given on merit: KP chief minister

34 mins ago
 
PTI won five seats in the merged districts' elections



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan blamed on Monday PTI's MNAs for the party's abysmal performance in the merged districts's elections.

"The MNAs said that the [election] tickets be given as per their wishes. They said we will support them and be able to win them the elections," the KP chief minister said in a press conference in Peshawar.

"But it didn't happen," he remarked. "Tickets should be given on merit."

On election day, CM Khan was confident of winning 10 to 12 seats.

"It's a difficult question," the KP CM had said when asked how many seats his party is going to win. "We will InshaAllah win 10 to 12 seats," he had responded.

However, it could only win five seats out of 16.

One of the reasons behind the party's poor performance, the KP CM believed, were the party members who contested elections independently.

"Some of our candidates were standing independently and they harmed us," CM Khan said. "Action will be taken against them," he said.

The KP CM invited independent candidates who won their seats to join the PTI. “Some people are in my pocket, don’t worry,” he told reporters.

