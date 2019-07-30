Eight-year-old shifted to hospital after suspected rape in Shikarpur

An eight-year-old child was shifted to a hospital after suspected rape on Tuesday.

She is currently seeking treatment at Civil Hospital Sukkur.

Related: This is why women won’t report rape in Pakistan

The child’s parents, who belong to Shikarpur, said that she had gone out to play with her friends. During the time, the parents went to visit their fields. However, when they returned home they saw that their daughter was bleeding and immediately rushed her to a hospital.

“The doctors just keep running from one place to another,” the child’s mother told SAMAA TV.

Related: Mandi Bahauddin man detained for attempting to rape nine-year-old child

The police said that they will register a case once the medical report comes. The hospital authorities said that the report will be prepared in three days.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.