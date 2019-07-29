Eight people killed as rain lashes Karachi

Eight people, including two children, have been electrocuted to death in Karachi because of rains in the city on Monday.

Two children were electrocuted to death in Paposh Nagar, while two teenagers died in Malir.

Four other deaths were reported from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Nazimabad.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that this rain system entered Sindh from India’s Rajasthan. It has forecast another three days of rain.

So far, 43mm of rain has been recorded in North Nazimabad, 37mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 35mm in Korangi, 34mm in Surjani Town, 32mm in North Karachi, 32mm in Malir and 30mm in Federal B Area.

The Sindh government announced that all educational institutions across the province will remain closed on July 30 (Tuesday) because of heavy rain.

The education ministry issued a notification saying that all private and government schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday).

The exams of Karachi’s NED University scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed as well. The university administration said that the new date of the exams will be announced soon.

