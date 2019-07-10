Eight Karachi nurses detained as they march towards Governor House

Police arrested eight nurses in Karachi after they attempted to march towards the Governor House to record their protest over the non-implementation of an agreement between them and the Sindh health department about the fourth-tier formula and health professional allowances.
The nurses have been protesting outside the Karachi Press Club for the last seven days, seeking implementation of their demands.
Karachi police baton-charged the protesting nurses, who were chanting slogans against the government.
The road leading to Governor House from the Karachi Press Club was temporarily closed for traffic.