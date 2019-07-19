Friday, July 19, 2019 | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Eight children killed in Orakzai after roof collapses during wedding
Basit Gilani
5 mins ago
More than 40 people were injured
Eight children died after the roof of a house collapsed on Thursday in Lower Orakzai.
A wedding was being held in the house at the time.
More than 40 people were injured and taken to AHQ Mishti Mela and District Headquarter Hospital Kalaya.
Fourteen people are in critical condition. They were referred to the District Headquarter Hospital KDA Kohat.
TOPICS:
orakzai
roof collapse
