Eight children killed in Orakzai after roof collapses during wedding

5 mins ago
 
More than 40 people were injured



Eight children died after the roof of a house collapsed on Thursday in Lower Orakzai.

A wedding was being held in the house at the time.

More than 40 people were injured and taken to AHQ Mishti Mela and District Headquarter Hospital Kalaya.

Fourteen people are in critical condition. They were referred to the District Headquarter Hospital KDA Kohat.

