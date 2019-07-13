Eid preps: Karachi ready to welcome visitors to Maweshi Mandi

Karachi is all set to welcome buyers and visitors at the Maweshi Mandi (cattle market) for the festive season Eidul Azha.

All arrangements have been finalised at the market for those who want to buy sacrificial animals. It is located on main Super Highway.

The Maweshi Mandi will likely be formally inaugurated on July 20.

The market’s administrator, Malik Najeeb, said it is spread over 900 acres with a total of 28 blocks, out of which 16 are VIP, four VVIP and eight general blocks.

“The VVIP blocks consist of renowned cattle farms where the cost of sacrificial animals ranges between Rs0.5million and Rs40million. In VIP blocks, the sacrificial animals cost between Rs0.2million and Rs1.5million and in the general blocks, the price ranges from Rs0.1million to Rs0.4million,” Malik explained.

The administrator said around 30,000 cows and buffaloes and 1,000 goats have arrived at the mandi. The camel market has not been set up yet.

The market will also have a food street like every year. But this time, Malik said, the administration has decided to include popular fast food franchises in the food street for the visitors.

He said that 250 CCTV cameras have also been installed at different locations for security.

The market will have 10 ATM machines and 48 prayer areas, he said, adding that an anti-virus fumigation spray will also be used twice a day to keep the animals safe and healthy.

