An anatomy of the wealth of Pakistan’s political bigwigs

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued on Tuesday the asset details of members of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Elected representatives have to submit details of their assets and liabilities to the ECP every year. SAMAA Digital takes a look at the net worth of some of the major politicians in the country.

Asif Ali Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari owns assets worth more than Rs670 million. He has declared a UAE iqama (residence permit) and six bullet-proof vehicles in his wealth statement.

The former president also owns horses and other animals worth Rs10 million and arms worth over Rs16.6 million

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Zardari’s son, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s assets have turned out to be worth over Rs1.5 billion, according to his financial statement submitted with the ECP.

He inherited one flat in Dubai, while another was gifted to him. The PPP chairperson has also declared his Dubai iqama.

Bilawal has also loaned out three Dubai-based firms and one in London from the capital he inherited. The young politician also hold shares in several Dubai companies.

Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assets worth more than Rs108.2 million. His Bani Gala residence has been declared as a gift in his financial statement, but does not mention its worth.

According to the documents, PM Khan has foreign currency accounts (US dollar, Pound Sterling and Euro), four goats and 6.2 Murabba (155 acres) agricultural and commercial lands.

The prime minister has also submitted financial details of his wife Bushra Bibi. She has a 3-kanal house in Bani Gala registered in her name.

Bushra Bibi owns land spread across 431 kanals and 266 kanals in Pakpattan and Okara respectively.

Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has holdings worth more than Rs189.6 million, while his wife, Nusrat Shehbaz, has assets worth over Rs230 million.

His other wife, Tehmina Durrani, owns assets amounting to Rs5.7 million.

Shehbaz has declared foreign assets worth Rs140 million. The former Punjab chief minister also owns a flat in London.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi owns assets worth Rs600 million.

Sheikh Rasheed

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has assets worth Rs35.8 million, along with a bank balance of Rs87.3 million and prize bonds worth Rs2.5 million.

Others

Rana Sanaullah owns assets worth Rs66 million, while PPP’s Khursheed Shah declared his worth at Rs60 million.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed owns Rs3.6 million in cash and 15 tolas of gold.

State Minister for Safron and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi owns assets worth Rs20 million. Pervez Khattak has assets worth Rs139.5 million and a bank balance of Rs25 million.

PTI member Sami-ul-Hassan Gilani owns holdings worth more than Rs1 billion, while Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi’s assets are worth over Rs30 million.

