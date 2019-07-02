ECP disqualifies MNA Shahzain Bugti

The Election Commission of Pakistan de-notified on Tuesday Jamhoori Wattan Party leader Shahzain Bugti, who was elected from NA-259 Dera Bugti as an MNA.

The ECP has ordered re-polling in 29 polling stations. It will take place on July 15.

Bugti’s victory in the 2018 election was challenged by Mir Tariq Mehmood Khan Kethran. He had supported the PTI in the election.

Bugti had won the 2018 election with 22,787 votes while Kethran secured 21,213 votes.

