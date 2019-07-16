ECP delays by-election in NA-205 Ghotki to July 23

The Election Commission of Pakistan delayed on Tuesday the by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-205 Ghotki-II by five days.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Narcotics Control Minister Sardar Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar. The by-election was scheduled for July 18.

However, the Sindh High Court barred the ECP from printing of ballot papers as a petition against Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Mohammad Bakhsh Mahar was pending in the court.

The petitioner accused the PPP candidate of concealing his assets and requested the court to reject his nomination papers.

The SHC announced its verdict on Tuesday allowing all the four candidates, including the PPP nominee, to contest the by-polls.

Meanwhile, the provincial election commission of Sindh wrote to the ECP that arrangements for the by-election could not be finalised because of the delay in verdict regarding nomination papers of the candidates. The provincial election commission requested for re-scheduling of by-polls on July 25.

The ECP, while maintained that the printing and transportation of ballot papers was not possible in a day, re-fixed July 23 as the date for by-polls.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.