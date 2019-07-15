E-court system starts functioning in Quetta

The Supreme Court launched its e-court system at the Quetta Registry on Monday. A three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, heard the cases fixed for hearing at the Quetta Registry via video link.

“It is a historical day,” he said. “I am happy to inaugurate the system in Quetta.” The top judge said that he wanted the system to be launched in Quetta first, but couldn’t because of technical difficulties.

He said that a special bench will hear cases via video link after court holidays. He thanked NADRA for its cooperation. “This system will save people’s time and money,” he said.

Related: Supreme Court makes history with new e-court system

The court overturned the sentence of a person convicted of injuring another person after attacking him with a knife. Mushtaq Hussain was sentenced to two years in prison for injuring Haji Ali Raza. A trial court announced the verdict and imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on him. The compensation for injury, as decided by the trial court, is known as daman. The convict then approached the high court against the sentence. The high court maintained the verdict and increased the daman amount to Rs40,000.

The top court has ordered the suspect to pay up his daman amount within a month.

On May 27, the e-court system was launched at the Karachi Registry. Under the system, courts have been connected through a video link. The new system seeks to benefit lawyers as well as litigants and make the judicial system more responsive.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.