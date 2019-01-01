Dying in Lahore may become more expensive

The Punjab government is planning to impose a tax on buying new coffins in Lahore.

A tax of Rs1,000 would be imposed on small coffins (for children) and Rs1,500 on big coffins (for adults).

The government proposed to form a committee that will look after the operations of graveyards in the city. Graveyard visiting timings will be changed to 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

People criticised the move and said it this was not the tabdeeli (change) they wanted.

“Dying was free but now even that has become expensive,” one person said.

Another person said that now his priority is to collect the tax money and save it beforehand so that his family doesn’t have to pay it.

Some people thought that the suggestion to impose a tax on new coffins was the decision of Lahore mayor, but Mubashir Jawed has negated it.

He said that according to the new laws, the Punjab government has dissolved the rights of Lahore mayor and local bodies and assigned the administrative power to the commissioner. Jawed added that the tax imposition was proposed by the commissioner.

He condemned the new tax and said it would just increase the problems of people. He further questioned the timings restriction which may be implemented on graveyards and said, “What if someone has to be buried after 5:30 pm, would they go seek the approval of the committee?” He also questioned who would pay the expenses for the people who have no friends or family.

In our culture, people regularly go to pay their respects to the dead. And with the restrictions, they would be discouraged to go, he remarked. The implementation of new laws is illegal, as they cannot be implemented before the local elections take place, Jawed added.

The former mayor said that the previous government had acted in favour of the dead and formed the Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority which provided free of charge public cemetery services to people. The authority sent a vehicle which transferred the body to the graveyard and provided a coffin for free.

He added that the new government is bent on making the lives of people miserable.

