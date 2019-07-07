Driving on the wrong side can land you in jail

Traffic police arrested seven people for driving on the wrong side of the road on Tuesday in Karachi’s Kharadar.

A man, identified as Shahnawaz Hasan Khan, was arrested for violating the traffic rule and misbehaving with a traffic policeman.

The arrests were made under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Pakistan Penal Code, said section officer Ameer Minhas.

Minhas said the police would not just issue challan, but will also file an FIR against violators. He advised commuters to be careful while driving.

On July 1, Karachi AIG Ameer Sheikh had directed the police to start a helmet awareness campaign in the city.

The traffic police fined 64,000 people a collective of Rs10 million and impounded 42, 531 motorcycles.

