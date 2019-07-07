Dr Sania Nishtar breaks down the Ehsaas Programme

Dr Sania Nishtar, the head of the BISP and the prime minister’s special assistant on social protection and poverty alleviation, has made it easier to understand the government’s Ehsaas Programme, a project to alleviate poverty in Pakistan.

The National Poverty Graduation Initiative will be rolled out in 100 poorest districts of the country and reach over 16 million people, she explained on Twitter. She also posted a thread on the programme, explaining how it works.

Through the Ehsaas Programme’s Poverty Graduation Initiative, 82,121 people received loans worth Rs3.02 billion on July 5. A total of 391 ceremonies were held in 76 districts, she said.

The government will be giving out 80,000 interest-free loans every month for the next four years, explained Dr Nishtar.

The Ehsaas National Poverty Graduation Initiative has three components: interest-free loans, vocational and skills training, and asset transfers. It also has three distinguishing features — consolidation of resources, synergy through partnerships, and a focus on governance.

The National Poverty Graduation Initiative will be implemented by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund. Twenty-two other NGOs will be implementing the interest free loans component. Of these 22 NGOs, the Akhuwat Foundation is the largest and has “locally grounded expertise in executing interest-free loans,” explained Dr Nishtar.

There is a total Rs42.65 billion for the initiative and funding is being given by the International Fund for Agriculture, Asian Development Bank as well as the federal, Punjab and KP governments. Additional allocation was made from the 2019-20 budget, she said, adding that this pooling of resources will allow better delivery of results.

“We will release the Ehsaas Programme Governance Policy this week,” said Dr Nishtar, who added that the purpose of this was to promote efficiency, transparency, accountability for results and ensure rule-based control on the use of public resources as well as make initiatives like the as National Poverty Graduation Initiative responsive to the needs of those they are meant to serve.

Dr Nishtar said they have begun the interest-free loan component of the programme. The loan limit will be Rs75,000 and the details will be available in Urdu from Monday.

Going forward, loans will be prioritised in the lagging districts of Pakistan, she said, adding that they will also be introducing vocational and skills training in schools. The programme is not confined to BISP beneficiaries, explained Dr Nishtar, adding that BISP beneficiaries are not the only ones who can get the loans but the eligibility ascertainment is rigorous.

