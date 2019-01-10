Don’t invest in Galaxy Typing Jobs, warns SECP

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan warned the public on Thursday against investing in a fake company, Galaxy Typing Jobs (SMC-Private) Limited.

A statement issued by the SECP said the company is involved in illegal business activities. It takes unauthorised deposits from the public by launching different investment programmes through its website (https://investment.galaxytypingjobs.com) and offering incentives and hefty profits.

The company is fraudulently claiming through its website that it has been approved by the SECP, the statement said, clarifying that mere registration of a company with the SECP does not mean the company is doing legitimate business or allowed to collect deposits.

All such schemes raising unauthorised deposits from the public are unlawful in Pakistan and the SECP has initiated legal action against the company, the statement read.

It warned the public to be careful and not to be misled by any schemes, investment plans and programmes being offered by Galaxy Typing Jobs.

