Dog bites NAB official at Faryal Talpur’s residence in Karachi

An official of the National Accountability Bureau was bit by a pet dog at the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faryal Talpur, sources informed SAMAA TV Thursday.

Talpur is under custody of the NAB at her residence, which has been declared a sub-jail, in the fake accounts case. The incident took place at her residence on July 15.

Related: Dog attacks child in Karachi, holds on for 18 minutes

The pet dog bit NAB’s investigating officer Mujtaba Khan, according to sources. He had to be vaccinated in the wake of the dog bite.

The official, who came from Islamabad, has returned after the incident, the sources added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.