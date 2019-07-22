Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

District council members vandalise Bannu govt official’s office

1 hour ago
 
They want him to stop taking bribes, release development funds



District council members of Khyber Paktunkhwa’s Bannu barged into the local government assistant director’s office Monday in protest. They accused the government official of taking bribes and not releasing development funds for the last four years.

He was, however, not at his office.

The group vandalised his office, breaking chairs, tables and other items in the office and smashing the glass table tops.

The district council members said that the assistant director asks for 3% commission and cancels tenders if he is not paid. “Our funds of four years have gone to waste because of him,” they lamented.

The public has elected us for the development of their areas, but we are unable to without getting funds, they said, adding that the government official had compelled them to take drastic action.

The council members had a meeting with Bannu Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman to discuss the situation. Rehman assured them of his support.

