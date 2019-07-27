District administration seizes Ishaq Dar’s house in Lahore

The district administration swung into action on Saturday and seized former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s house in Lahore.

Hajvery House, Dar’s Gulberg III H Block property is spread over four kanals.

A team, which was headed by the Model Town assistant commissioner, reached the residence to check it and ordered all the people inside to vacate it immediately. The property will be auctioned off soon.

The district administration officials said that they were ordered to seize the property by NAB.

The former finance minister has been accused of owning more assets than known sources of income. A reference against him was filed in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. He has been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

On October 2, 2019 an accountability court ordered the auction of Dar’s assets and confiscation of his bank accounts. The step was taken because he has been absconding in a corruption case. He went to London to seek medical treatment and still hasn’t returned, NAB had told the court.

Tabassum Ishaq Dar, the PML-N leader’s wife, had challenged the court’s decision and claimed that Hajvery House belongs to her. She argued that her husband had gifted her the house on February 14, 1989, therefore it cannot be confiscated.

NAB, on the other hand, had argued that the house cannot be handed over to his wife and refuted her claims that the house was gifted to her. The bureau said that the property could not be returned to her as she did not possess any evidence to prove her gift claims. It said the house was purchased by Dar in 1988 and the land department’s records show that he is still the owner of the property.

Dar’s other properties include three plots in Lahore’s A-Falah Housing Society, six acres of land in Mauza Milot, a two-kanal plot in Islamabad’s Parliamentarian Enclave, three Land Cruisers, two Mercedes Benz and one Toyota Corolla.

