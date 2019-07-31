Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

Determined to construct 5m homes despite financial difficulties: PM

45 mins ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his government is determined to construct 5 million housing units despite the financial difficulties faced by the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister said the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was an important project for the national economy due to the boost it will provide in terms of economic activity within the country.

He said the construction of 5 million houses is not an easy job as the country is short on money. “The country was plundered during past tenures, which is why there is no money in the national exchequer.”

Khan said there was a shortage of 12.5 million housing units in the country.

The prime minister said the government would try and use locally produced materials in the construction of these houses.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Naya Pakistan housing scheme PM Imran Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
PM, PM Imran Khan, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, housing units, financial difficulties
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.