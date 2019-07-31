Determined to construct 5m homes despite financial difficulties: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his government is determined to construct 5 million housing units despite the financial difficulties faced by the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister said the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was an important project for the national economy due to the boost it will provide in terms of economic activity within the country.

He said the construction of 5 million houses is not an easy job as the country is short on money. “The country was plundered during past tenures, which is why there is no money in the national exchequer.”

Khan said there was a shortage of 12.5 million housing units in the country.

The prime minister said the government would try and use locally produced materials in the construction of these houses.

