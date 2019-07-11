Death toll in Sadiqabad train crash rises to 23

The death toll in Thursday’s Sadiqabad train accident has risen to 23. Over 90 people have been injured.

The accident occurred at around 4:30am on Thursday when the Akbar Express crashed into a parked freight train at the Walhar Train Station in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sadiqabad.

Fourteen hours after the accident, the tracks have been cleared and trains have been given the go ahead to operate.

Related: 18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash

The Akbar Express was going from Lahore to Quetta when it hit the freight train. Six bogies and the engine were completely destroyed. A report submitted to the Pakistan Railways general manager on Thursday said that the driver of the Akbar Express was given the green signal by the Walhar Railway Station’s station master but the train was diverted on the loop track where the freight train was parked.

Railway authorities have blamed the accident on human error.

The Pakistan Railways has issued a list of those injured and killed in the Akbar Express accident.

Two more bodies have been identified as those of 38-year-old Ghulam Muhammad and his eight-year-old daughter Janam. They were from Jacobabad. The 23rd body has not been identified yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.